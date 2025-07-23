White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers

2025/07/23 22:09
PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI development. The White House artificial intelligence plan calls on developers to make open source and open-weighted artificial intelligence models free for anyone in the world to download and modify.

