Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone

PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round of financing was led by ByteTrade/SIG Capital (Susquehanna) and Mirana/Mantle Eco Fund, and participated by EVM Capital, Taisu Ventures, NGC Ventures and other institutions. Gaia Labs currently supports more than 700,000 active nodes, with a cumulative inference time of more than 17 trillion times, and the network covers thousands of App-Chain domains and blockchain ecosystems. The new round of funds will be used to launch decentralized AI smartphones, expand node capacity, improve development toolkits and promote Web3 integration. Gaia Labs plans to release a limited number of smartphones equipped with local AI inference capabilities this year. The Gaia AI Phone is based on the Galaxy S25 Edge hardware and can run decentralized AI inference locally without relying on the cloud or data extraction, enabling users to fully control the agent.