Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and the official $TA tokens remain safe and intact, and no vulnerabilities or problems have been found. The attack was caused by the failure of the non-open source contract to verify user input, which allowed the attacker to use the WBNB tokens of authorized users to exchange through the self-built WBNB-TA pool and sell their own $TA tokens to illegally obtain WBNB . Trusta.AI recommends that users immediately revoke their authorization to the contract and promises to repurchase $TA worth $ 200,000 to protect user interests.

