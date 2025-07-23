GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long been insufficient. The GitHub Developer Policy Team commissioned Open Forum Europe , Fraunhofer ISI and the European University Institute to conduct a feasibility study to explore the extension of the successful experience of Germany's sovereign technology institutions to the EU level and promote the establishment of the "EU Sovereign Technology Fund" ( EU-STF ). The study recommends that the fund should focus on investing in open source dependency, maintenance, security, improvement and ecosystem construction, and proposes seven design standards, including funding pools, low bureaucracy, political independence, flexible funding, community participation, strategic alignment and high transparency. GitHub calls on the EU to invest at least 350 million euros in the 2028-2035 budget, and to jointly fund with industry and countries to ensure the sustainable development and digital sovereignty of open source software.