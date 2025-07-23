ETHSofia 2025 conference will be held in September

Incrypted
2025/07/23 23:00
  • ETHSofia 2025 returns with a focus on Web3 security.
  • This September, speakers will include representatives of Ledger, Consensys, Centrifuge, RedStone, and others.
  • Topics include AI, Trading Tech, DeFi, RWAs, and more.

The flagship Ethereum event in the Balkan region, ETHSofia 2025, will take place on September 24-25 at Sofia Tech Park. The organizers promise a large-scale event, bringing together leading Web3 specialists from around the world for three days of intensive technical sessions, workshops, and networking. This is stated in the press release provided by Incrypted.

This year’s conference focuses on Web3 security, which is a response to the growing number of abuses of decentralised protocols.

According to the information, the program includes sessions on infrastructure resilience, smart contract design, exploit prevention, as well as practical workshops and panel discussions with leading researchers and security engineers.

The first wave of confirmed speakers includes:

  • Nicolas Bacca, co-founder of Ledger;
  • Stefan Bratanov, blockchain engineer at Consensys;
  • Martin Quensel, co-founder of Centrifuge;
  • Mike Massari, strategic advisor at RedStone;
  • Krum Pashov, founder of Pashov Audit Group;
  • Shermin Voshmgir, the author of Token Economy and founder of Token Kitchen.

The full list of speakers is available on the event’s official website.

The organizers noted that the general partners of the event are: Nexo, a Bulgarian leader in crypto fintech; Ambire, developers of smart contract wallets; Bitomat; BoneX; UEB3 Fund; Remote IT World; and the Ethereum Foundation, which is once again supporting the event through its Ecosystem Support Program.

In addition to security, the program will cover areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain, Trading Tech, DeFi, real-world tokenized assets (RWAs), and blockchain scaling.

The organizers expect ETHSofia 2025 to be even more daring, ambitious and exciting. The conference aims not only to raise technical awareness but also to consolidate Sofia’s position as one of the new Ethereum development centers in Europe.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005298-14.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09419-1.06%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16049+0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01685+2.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0.07558-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.