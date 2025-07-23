Coinbase to List JITOSOL and MPLX

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will begin supporting the transfer and trading of two Solana network (SPL token ) assets, Jito Staked SOL ( JITOSOL ) and Metaplex ( MPLX ), at or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 24 , 2025, subject to liquidity conditions. Officials remind users not to send related assets through other networks to avoid losing funds. The trading pairs of JITOSOL and MPLX will be launched in stages, and support may be limited in some regions.

