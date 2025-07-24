Dow Jones, S&P 500 rise on heels of Trump’s trade and AI plans

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 02:13
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14316-1.18%
U Coin
U$0.01102-3.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1337+1.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.432-0.74%

U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, July 23, with the Dow Jones surging 370 points, as investors cheered a trade deal with Japan and eyed progress toward an EU agreement.

In addition to the Dow Jones’ 0.84% gain, the S&P 500 was up 0.44% at last check on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained a modest 0.14%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

Markets rallied on news that, after months of talks, the U.S. and Japan agreed on a trade deal. The new deal will impose a 15% tariff on goods imported from Japan to the U.S., lower than the 25% that President Donald Trump threatened earlier. Tariffs will be reciprocal, and Japan will open up its market to U.S. goods, including cars, trucks, and rice.

At the same time, Reuters reported that the U.S. and the EU are approaching a similar deal, also with a similar 15% rate. Both the U.S. and the EU would eliminate tariffs on certain products, including medical devices, aircraft, and spirits.

This news follows a series of mutual threats between the two trading blocs. Earlier, the EU threatened a €100 billion no-deal plan, targeting specific goods such as aircraft and whiskey. This was a response to Trump’s threats of flat 30% tariffs on EU goods.

Trump unveils AI plan, breaking with Biden’s policies

Trump also unveiled an AI “action plan”, detailing the administration’s approach to the artificial intelligence sector. The plan broke with former President Joe Biden’s policy of limiting exports of advanced AI chips, and ensuring that AI should not display bias.

Instead, Trump’s policy places restrictions on AI models with “ideological biases” specifically built-in by its developers. The change could impact Elon Musk’s Grok, which frequently comes under fire for controversial and racist responses, as well as allegations of direct tampering with its results.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005298-14.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09419-1.06%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16049+0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01685+2.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0.07558-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.