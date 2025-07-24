Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK promises to use 1% of its revenue for BONK ecosystem head token

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, the Meme coin startup platform LetsBONK announced that it would use 1% of its total revenue to repurchase the top tokens in the BONK ecosystem. This part of the funds will be allocated from the team marketing fund and the repurchase operation will be carried out once a week.

Platform data shows that LetsBONK generated about $1.5 million in fees in the past 24 hours, which can provide $15,000 in repurchase funds in proportion. In recent weeks, LetsBONK has surpassed its competitor platform Pump.fun in terms of daily trading volume and token issuance. According to the Dune dashboard, the total market value of tokens issued on LetsBONK has recently exceeded $1 billion. Useless Coin is the largest token in the ecosystem, followed by ANI, the token representing the Grok AI companion recently launched by xAI.

