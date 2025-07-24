Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants

PANews
2025/07/24 08:25
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,2106+7,55%
Landwolf
WOLF$0,000002417-6,09%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003116+20,40%
FUNToken
FUN$0,011901-6,30%

PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation, Solana Labs, Jito, and several senior figures in the Solana ecosystem as defendants, including the network's co-founders Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal. In the revised complaint filed on Wednesday, the two law firms filed RICO charges against Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Foundation Executive Director Dan Albert, Chairman Lily Liu, and former Communications Director Austin Federa. Burwick Law wrote on the X platform: "From token design to fee extraction, to infrastructure maintenance and validator coordination-Solana Labs and Jito Labs were knowing and deliberate participants in the conduct involved. They were not bystanders to the fraud, but planners, beneficiaries, and accomplices of the fraud."

The law firm accused Pump.fun of violating multiple U.S. financial crime prevention regulations, failing to implement anti-money laundering and other measures, exposing the public to criminal risks, and assisting in the creation and promotion of bad tokens and violating trademark laws. The lawsuit pointed out that Pump.fun made a profit of $722.85 million from "illegal gambling business", and Jito Labs was accused of intercepting profitable transactions and transferring them to those who bribed the most.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0,00000005318-14,54%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0,09419-1,25%
Kaia
KAIA$0,16028+0,06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01673+1,39%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0,07618-2,98%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.