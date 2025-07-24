Tron Inc. Announces It Will Ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on July 24

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Globenewswire, Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) announced that it will hold an opening bell ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York on July 24, Eastern Time, hosted by Justin Sun, TRON founder and global advisor of Tron Inc. This marks the company's official transformation into a technology company focusing on blockchain and digital asset innovation.

The company said that this bell ringing is not only an important milestone in the development of Tron Inc., but also highlights its long-term vision of driving shareholder value growth through innovation and strategic leadership. The company, formerly known as SRM Entertainment, is currently the listed company with the largest number of TRX tokens.