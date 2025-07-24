Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible

PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past year and a half, and our goal is to ensure that this airdrop goes smoothly and makes it meaningful. This will provide us with an excellent opportunity to strengthen our ecosystem, increase trading volume, and maintain activity over a longer period of time. This is critical to re-attracting attention and stimulating interest. Although the PUMP airdrop will not happen immediately, we will share the schedule and details as soon as possible."