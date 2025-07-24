An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000

PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP fell from $0.0039 to $0.0031. Just one and a half hours before the drop, an institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs (worth $14.3 million) to Coinbase Prime for a loss. The institution had previously used 15 million USDC to obtain these PUMPs at a price of $0.004 in a private placement. This operation caused the institution to lose $700,000 on PUMP (the current value of the 15 million USDC investment has shrunk to $14.3 million).

