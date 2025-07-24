Azuki Partners with OpenSea to Release Mizuki Short Films as ERC-1155 Collectibles

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Azuki is working with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles. The proceeds will be used to support the production of Mizuki short films and help creators turn these stories into reality. The first version will be open for one week, and then the general version will be launched and open for 6 months. The casting price is 0.0014 ETH, with no limit on the number of wallets held and no whitelist requirements.

