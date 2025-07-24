[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 24, 2025 – Ethereum Flips Bitcoin in Spot Volume as Whales Load Up on ETH Amid Altcoin Rotation

CryptoNews
2025/07/24 12:22
Bitcoin
BTC$118 640,93+0,32%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1745+42,91%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000006196-0,06%
Ethereum
ETH$3 867,6+1,19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,001806-10,81%

For the first time in over a year, Ethereum has overtaken Bitcoin in spot trading volume, signaling a potential shift in investor sentiment. According to CryptoQuant, ETH recorded $25.7 billion in spot volume last week, surpassing Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. The ETH/BTC volume ratio broke above 1 for the first time since June 2024, as traders increasingly rotate funds into Ethereum and various altcoins. Seven newly created wallets have recently accumulated 466,253 ETH ($1.7B), including 40,591 ETH ($148M) added just today, as per Lookonchain data.

But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0,00000005318-14,54%
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0,09419-1,25%
Kaia
KAIA$0,16028+0,06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01673+1,39%
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0,07618-2,98%
PANews2025/07/31 13:26

