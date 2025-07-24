[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 24, 2025 – Ethereum Flips Bitcoin in Spot Volume as Whales Load Up on ETH Amid Altcoin Rotation

For the first time in over a year, Ethereum has overtaken Bitcoin in spot trading volume, signaling a potential shift in investor sentiment. According to CryptoQuant, ETH recorded $25.7 billion in spot volume last week, surpassing Bitcoin’s $24.4 billion. The ETH/BTC volume ratio broke above 1 for the first time since June 2024, as traders increasingly rotate funds into Ethereum and various altcoins. Seven newly created wallets have recently accumulated 466,253 ETH ($1.7B), including 40,591 ETH ($148M) added just today, as per Lookonchain data.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.