Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 14 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$332 million yesterday (July 23, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$325 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$8.908 billion.

The second is VanEck ETF ETHV, with a single-day net inflow of US$3.9548 million. Currently, ETHV's total historical net inflow has reached US$170 million.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$19.683 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 4.57%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$8.651 billion.