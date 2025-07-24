Renzo Protocol has adopted an Ethereum reserve strategy and currently holds 1,050 ETH

According to PANews on July 24, the re-staking and yield strategy protocol Renzo Protocol has joined the ranks of institutions adopting the Ethereum reserve strategy. Data shows that the protocol currently holds approximately 1,050 Ethereum, worth approximately US$3.8 million, ranking 39th in the holdings ranking of institutions adopting the Ethereum reserve strategy.

The data was confirmed by Renzo’s official X account, which added: “Renzo is on the strategicETHreserve.xyz map, and more ETH is being continuously added to the reserve.”