PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 14:01
Notcoin
NOT$0.002039+3.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001795+2.10%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01675+2.88%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003197+18.58%
SOON
SOON$0.1488+1.36%

PUMP, the native token of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, fell sharply on Thursday, July 24 after its founder said an airdrop was not coming soon and legal challenges intensified.

Summary
  • PUMP has dropped 52% since its July 16 peak amid fading airdrop hype.
  • Founder confirms the airdrop is still planned, but not happening soon.
  • Legal complaints now target Solana and Jito leadership under U.S. RICO law.

The token declined 17% from a local high of $0.00369 to a low of $0.00305 within 24 hours. As of press time, it had slightly recovered to $0.003243, still down 11% on the day and over 40% for the week.

The decline follows a steady selloff since Pump.fun’s (PUMP) launch earlier this month. The token, which debuted at $0.004 during its presale, briefly rallied to an all-time high of $0.0068 on July 16 before losing momentum. It is now trading more than 52% below that peak.

Airdrop expectations walked back

The token’s decline deepened after Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen said that while an airdrop is still planned, it won’t arrive anytime soon. Speaking in a July 23 interview with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Cohen said the team aims to deliver a meaningful airdrop but will prioritize execution and ecosystem growth over rushing the timeline.

“We’re going to keep our word… but the airdrop is not going to take place in the immediate future,” Cohen said. The comments came a day after the token slipped below its initial coin offering price of $0.004, prompting further sell pressure from traders expecting near-term distribution.

Legal action widens to Solana and Jito

Meanwhile, legal pressure is mounting. On July 23, Burwick Law and Wolf Popper filed an expanded lawsuit against Pump.fun, adding the Solana Foundation, Solana Labs, and members of the Jito team.

The amended complaint accuses them of participating in a scheme that may have violated U.S. financial laws, including the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and various securities and anti-money laundering rules.

Co-founders of Solana Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, executives of the Solana Foundation, and the management of Jito Labs are among the defendants. According to the plaintiffs, these parties actively participated in the design of the token and fee structure for the Pump.fun ecosystem rather than just being spectators.

The complaint claims that Pump.fun, operated by the UK-based Baton Corporation, lacks proper user verification, fails to monitor for suspicious activity, and exposes users to financial crime risks. The Solana Foundation and Jito Labs have not responded publicly. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.21%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021615-11.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02087+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.21%
Ethereum
ETH$3,865.02+1.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05779-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million