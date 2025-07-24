MoonPay launches Solana staking with up to 8.49% APY

2025/07/24
Solana
MoonPay has rolled out SOL staking in its app, joining a growing wave of platforms expanding access to Solana staking yields amid rising demand.

  • MoonPay has launched SOL staking in its app, offering up to 8.49% APY with rewards every 2 days across 100+ countries.
  • MoonPay’s mpSOL enters a growing market alongside Marinade, Jito, and recent offerings from platforms like Robinhood and BitGo.
  • Investor interest in Solana staking is surging, as evidenced by the recent $33M debut of the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF on the Cboe exchange.

MoonPay has launched its new Solana (SOL) staking feature within its app, offering users the ability to earn up to 8.49% APY, with rewards distributed every two days. The feature is now live in over 100 countries, including the U.S. (excluding New York), Canada, and the UK.

“We’ve built a product that mirrors the ease and familiarity of a traditional savings account, but with the earning potential of blockchain networks behind it,” explained MoonPay in a press release.

https://twitter.com/moonpay/status/1948005184782696472

The Rise of Solana Staking

MoonPay’s mpSOL product joins a crowded and rapidly growing Solana staking ecosystem. Solana-native liquid staking protocols like Marinade and Jito have long dominated the landscape, offering flexible liquidity options and competitive yields. Users can stake SOL while retaining the ability to move or trade it through tokenized representations mSOL and JitoSOL.

More recently, Robinhood added Solana staking to its app, and BitGo, a leading crypto custody provider, expanded its staking services through a new Marinade Native integration, allowing clients to stake SOL directly from their institutional wallets.

Last but not least, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF recently launched on the Cboe exchange and finished its first trading day with $33 million in volume and $12 million in inflows, highlighting strong investor appetite for SOL staking exposure.

