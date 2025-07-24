SlowMist CISO: The core administrator of XSS.is, the world's largest dark web crime platform, was arrested

PANews reported on July 24 that SlowMist Technology Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) 23pds posted on the X platform that the core administrator of XSS.is , the world's largest dark web crime platform, has been arrested. The platform has been active for a long time and is one of the main trading places for Stealer tools (information stealers) in the cryptocurrency industry.

