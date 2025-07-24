ZachXBT criticizes Yaps’ marketing for damaging the project’s brand image

PANews reported on July 24 that crypto investigator ZachXBT pointed out in an article that Yaps activities are becoming one of the main reasons for the dilution of the project's brand image. He said that the mechanism attracts "low-value farmers" who publish a large amount of AI-generated content to gain incentives rather than truly attracting "sticky funds" and organic users. ZachXBT called on the industry to "normalize the blocking of such teams and expose false data" to curb the phenomenon of "rampant low-quality content" in the industry.

