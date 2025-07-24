Ripple's XRP declines despite Nature's Miracle plan to establish a $20 million XRP reserve

Fxstreet
2025/07/24 05:55
XRP
XRP$3.1421+0.30%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01664+1.52%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
  • Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a reserve of up to $20 million focused on XRPin XRP.
  • The company will use proceeds from an equity financing round to establish its new crypto-focused reserve.
  • XRP is down 12% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement.

XRP dropped 12% on Wednesday amid Nature's Miracle's plan to launch a $20 million reserve focused on the remittance-based token.

Nature's Miracle set to establish XRP-focused treasury

Agrotech firm Nature's Miracle announced plans to launch a corporate XRP treasury, becoming one of the latest public companies to adopt the digital asset as part of its reserve strategy.

The company plans to allocate up to $20 million toward acquiring XRP, using proceeds from an equity financing agreement with GHS Investments. Nature's Miracle added that it intends to integrate yield strategies, such as staking its XRP holdings, to foster broader participation in the Ripple ecosystem.

"We see the huge potential of XRP as it improves the speed and reduces the cost of cross-border payments. Many established financial institutions, like Banco Santander and American Express, are already involved with XRP," said James Li, CEO of Nature's Miracle, in the press release.

Nature's Miracle stated that its initial XRP acquisitions will be financed through proceeds from its recently approved S-1 registration statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). The funds will be drawn when Nature's Miracle chooses to sell the securities.

The move adds Nature's Miracle to a list of companies planning to hold XRP as a reserve asset. There are now at least eight companies that have disclosed XRP treasury initiatives, including Trident Digital, Webus International, VivoPower, Wellgistics Health, and others.

Over the past few months, an increasing number of companies have shifted from the Bitcoin reserve model to altcoin-focused treasuries, such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

Likewise, progress in crypto regulation has stirred wider institutional interest in crypto, paving the way for companies to explore digital asset treasuries.

"With President Trump's signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18, 2025, more institutions are adopting cryptocurrency as a core treasury holding," Li added in the press release.

XRP has declined 12% in the past 24 hours, further retreating from its all-time high of $3.65 despite the announcement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Byron Gilliam, Blockworks Compiled and edited by BitpushNews There was a time when Federal Reserve chairmen had the freedom to lecture politicians about their irresponsible spending habits. It was a
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005318-14.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:00
Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Kaia's official X account, the FNSA to KAIA token swap service will officially end on September 30, 2025, coinciding with the termination
Trustswap
SWAP$0.09419-1.25%
Kaia
KAIA$0.16028+0.06%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01673+1.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 12:56
Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

PANews reported on July 31st that cybersecurity company Check Point reported that researchers recently discovered a large-scale malicious campaign called JSCEAL, in which attackers exploited the Node.js platform using compiled
NODE
NODE$0.07618-2.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:26

Trending News

More

From interest rate games to fiscal kidnapping, can the Federal Reserve maintain its independence?

Kaia: The token swap service for FNSA to KAIA will officially end on September 30th

Security firm warns of JSCEAL malicious activity targeting cryptocurrency users on a large scale

Ying Ying of CITIC Construction Investment: With the launch of stablecoins in Hong Kong, virtual asset trading and other fields will usher in certain opportunities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China summoned Nvidia regarding the backdoor security risks of its H20 computing chip vulnerabilities.