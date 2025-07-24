Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

Crypto.news
2025/07/24 22:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.10242+4.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.16131-3.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1418+2.30%
XRP
XRP$3.1406+1.15%

Traders are concerned about potential insider selling as the Ripple co-founder moves $140 million in XRP to exchanges.

Summary
  • Ripple co-founder moved $140M to exchanges, says ZachXBT
  • Holders raise alarm over potential insider selling
  • The XRP token dipped 8% to a weekly low of $2.99

A major insider move is stirring up concern among XRP (XRP) holders. Between July 17 and 24, the wallet linked to Ripple’s co-founder Chris Larsen moved $175 million in XRP tokens.

According to an analysis by crypto investigator ZachXBT, $140 million of these funds ended up on crypto exchange addresses.

Ripple co-founder's XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges - 1

The wallet activity coincided with a drop in XRP’s price, especially on July 24. That’s when the token reached its weekly low at $2.99, registering an 8% price drop in a single day. At the same time, traders pointed out that XRP fell below the 4-hour moving average trendline.

Still, it is hard to attribute the XRP’s price drop solely to insider selling, as it also coincided with a broader downturn in the crypto market.

XRP holders stress over insider selling

In response to the wallet activity, many in the crypto Twitter community have speculated that the Ripple co-founder was dumping his assets. Traders questioned XRP’s decentralization, given that a significant portion of the tokens were in the hands of insiders like Larsen.

Large moves from crypto wallets to centralized exchanges often mean that holders are preparing to sell their assets. Blockchain analysis cannot track funds belonging to an individual user once they hit exchange wallets.

ZachXBT noted that wallets linked to Larsen still hold over 2.81 billion XRP, currently worth about $8.4 billion. This means that there is still potential for significant selling pressure if he decides to sell more of his XRP holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.21%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021615-11.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02087+0.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+2.21%
Ethereum
ETH$3,865.02+1.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PANews reported on July 31 that the Bank of Japan maintained its benchmark interest rate at 0.5%, marking the fourth consecutive meeting at which it remained unchanged, in line with
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05779-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:59

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

The Bank of Japan kept its interest rate unchanged at 0.5%, in line with market expectations.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million