U.S. House of Representatives promotes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, emphasizing its non-partisan nature

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Eleanor Terrett, at a press conference before the House of Representatives' August recess, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer said he would work hard to win more Senate Democrats' support for his Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act. The bill aims to make it clear that blockchain developers and infrastructure providers (such as miners, validators, and node operators) are not considered money transmitters as long as they do not host funds. Emmer called the bill a "non-partisan issue," emphasizing that there are clear rules to protect Americans and innovators, and said he welcomes the Senate's adjustments and improvements to the bill during the review process.

