Celestia Foundation acquires all remaining TIAs from Polychain for $62.5 million and transfers to new investors

PANews reported on July 24 that the Celestia Foundation announced that it has partnered with Polychain Capital to distribute all of Polychain's remaining TIA holdings to new investors. This month, the Foundation purchased 43,451,616.09 TIA from Polychain Capital for $62.5 million. Polychain will soon release all pledged TIA to complete the transaction. To ensure the neutrality of the Foundation's financial position, the relevant TIA will be allocated to new investors in a rolling unlocking manner, with the first unlocking starting on August 16 and completed on November 14.

