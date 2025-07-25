NYC Crypto Torture Case Suspects Granted Million Dollar Bail

2025/07/25
William Duplessie and John Woeltz, the two suspects behind New York City’s Bitcoin torture plot earlier this summer, were each granted $1 million bail this week on charges tied to the NYC crypto torture case, ABC News reported on Thursday.

William Duplessie, John Woeltz, Land Bail in Shock Case

According to the July 24 report, Judge Gregory Carro (who is also presiding over the case against supposed UnitedHealthcare assassin Luigi Mangione) granted both Duplessie and Woeltz bail as the case’s evidence review continues.

Duplessie is expected to be confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undetermined location in New York.

The alleged crypto criminals, who were initially charged with coercion, assault, and kidnapping last month, will be expected to wear ankle monitors throughout their confinement.

NYC Crypto Torture Plot Makes Headlines

News of Duplessie and Woeltz’s bail release comes nearly two months after an unnamed 28-year-old victim flagged down a cop while barefoot in the streets of Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and claimed he had been held captive for weeks.

The duo is alleged to have held and abused the unidentified victim against his will, going as far as binding, shocking, cutting, and threatening the man with a gun in a bid to gain access to his Bitcoin at a luxury townhouse.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that the unidentified victim was allowed to move freely and even partied during his alleged captivity.

“Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing.

Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal, with two officers, both of whom are members of his private security detail, placed on modified duty after driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home.

“Every city employee is expected to follow the law, including our officers, both on and off duty,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “We are disturbed by these allegations, and as soon as it came to our attention, the officers were placed on modified duty.”

A trial date has yet to be set.

