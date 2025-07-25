Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage, a lightning network payment service provider, said in an interview that with the popularity of the Layer2 network, by 2028, the lightning network will handle at least 5% of the world's stablecoin transactions. He said that stablecoins will accelerate the popularity of the lightning network because it is the best expansion tool for stablecoins, and the network's stablecoin transactions may reach billions of dollars. At present, there are few stablecoin trading activities on the lightning network, but the situation may change soon. "Stablecoins have just entered the lightning network, and major participants such as Tether have not yet been launched. The transaction volume accounts for almost zero, but it will grow in the second half of this year." Tether announced in January this year that it will launch USDT that supports the native lightning network. Changes may have begun since then.