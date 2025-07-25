Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase shares yesterday

PANews July 25 news, according to CoinDesk, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $12 million worth of Coinbase (COIN) shares on Thursday, continuing its trend of cashing out profits from Coinbase investments. Ark Invest sold a total of 30,501 Coinbase shares from its two funds.

In addition, Ark Invest also sold 11,262 Robinhood (HOOD) shares, worth about $1.1 million; and sold 123,169 Block Inc (XYZ) shares, worth about $10 million, and 28,906 shares of its own Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), worth about $1.1 million.