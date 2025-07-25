EigenLayer introduces multi-chain verification on Base, enabling AVS to expand beyond Ethereum L1

PANews reported on July 25 that according to The Block, Eigen Labs has launched a new feature called "Multi-chain Verification", which is a change in the way active verification services operate in the EigenLayer ecosystem. AVS was previously limited to Ethereum's Layer1, but can now be deployed to multiple chains including Layer2 networks through an integrated process. This feature has been launched on the Base Sepolia test network, and the main network is expected to be fully open in the third quarter. Through this upgrade, AVS developers can quickly configure smart contract parameters, complete multi-chain deployment within hours, and use the low-cost and high-throughput characteristics of Layer2 to improve service performance. Eigen Labs also released the EigenCloud platform last month, which integrates core services such as data availability and dispute resolution.