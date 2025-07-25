EigenLayer launches multi-chain verification starting with Base

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 16:02

EigenLayer has launched a new feature that lets developers run Actively Validated Services on networks beyond Ethereum, beginning with Base.

The announcement was made on July 24 through the company’s EigenCloud X account. Up until now, AVSs were limited to Ethereum’s (ETH) mainnet, where growth was slowed down by high fees and slow speeds. AVSs can now operate on Layer 2 networks, such as Base, thanks to the new Multi-Chain Verification feature.

This means developers can set up on new chains by adjusting just a few contract parameters. EigenLayer (EIGEN) has released the feature as a public preview on Base Sepolia, a test version of the Base network. AVSs that join the preview can begin testing multi-chain setups.

https://twitter.com/eigenlayer/status/1948407423741661633?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

Operator data will update daily, and critical changes, like slashing or removal of node operators, will sync immediately across all supported chains. Mainnet support is expected in the coming months.

This release is part of EigenLayer’s push to build a “verifiable cloud” for decentralized apps and services, which led to the launch of EigenCloud on June 17 . The protocol has over $17 billion in ETH and EIGEN staked, according to DeFiLlama data, and is positioning itself as a core part of web3 infrastructure.

The rollout follows the July 22 introduction of EigenCloud’s Redistribution feature, which lets AVSs redirect slashed funds to reward users or cover losses instead of burning them.

EigenLayer’s ongoing upgrades and partnerships


EigenLayer has also made technical upgrades to improve performance and reduce costs. These include support for the BLS12-381 cryptographic curve, which increases scalability, and MOOCOW, an update to validator efficiency.

The protocol is working with major partners like Infura, LayerZero (ZRO), and Pier Two, which manages over $1 billion in delegated assets. Together, these updates show EigenCloud’s focus on building secure, flexible tools for developers working across chains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+3.31%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021725-12.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05846+1.33%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2101+26.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million