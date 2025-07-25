The number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 BTC increased from 24 in Q1 to 35

2025/07/25
PANews reported on July 25 that Chris Kuiper, vice president of digital asset research at Fidelity, said that the number of listed companies holding more than 1,000 bitcoins continues to increase, indicating that institutional interest in bitcoin is heating up. According to tracking data by analyst Zack Wainwright, such companies have grown from 24 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 to 30 at the end of the second quarter, and now have reached 35 in the third quarter. These companies hold a total of nearly 900,000 bitcoins, significantly increasing corporate exposure to bitcoin.

It is worth noting that from the first quarter to the second quarter, bitcoin purchases were more dispersed among listed companies, rather than concentrated in a few large buyers. Data shows that listed companies purchased a total of 99,857 bitcoins in the first quarter of 2025, and increased to 134,456 in the second quarter, a month-on-month increase of 35%.

