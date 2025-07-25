Bitcoin-focused The Smarter Web Company inches closer to 2,000 BTC with latest purchase

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 18:59
Bitcoin
BTC$118,423.67+0.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00779+17.49%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000609+35.54%

UK-listed The Smarter Web Company just bought 225 BTC boosting its holdings and bringing it closer to the 2,000 BTC threshold. How much Bitcoin does the company hold now?

Summary
  • The Smarter Web Company bought 225 BTC, increasing its holdings to 1,825 BTC.
  • More companies have been accumulating BTC into their treasury strategies.

On July 25, The Smarter Web Company has announced another BTC (BTC) purchase to help boost its reserves as part of the company’s “10-year-plan” of acquiring more BTC. The U.K.-based firm bought 225 BTC at an average price of $118,076. Overall, the firm spent £19.5 million ($26.25 million) on its latest BTC purchase.

With the latest BTC purchase, the London-listed company currently holds a trove of 1,825 BTC. At current prices, The Smarter Web Company’s BTC trove is valued at $211.15 million.

At press time, BTC has gone down by 2.58% in the past 24 hours of trading. The token has been on a downhill slump, having lost its grip on the $120,000 threshold. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is trading hands at $115,701.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few hours, July 25, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

In the past week, the BTC has been down 4.64%. Bitcoin’s market cap has gone down 2.6% and stands at $2.3 trillion.

So far, The Smarter Web Company has managed to achieve a BTC yield of 43,787% on a year-to-date basis. Throughout the past month, the company has achieved a BTC Yield amounting to 189% accumulated from its treasury holdings.

At the moment, the company’s stored net cash that is allocated for purchasing more BTC is approximately £1,000,000 ($1.34 million).

Rising Bitcoin demand in the corporate world

In the past few months, more companies have jumped on the Bitcoin treasury strategy. Several companies formed brand-new Bitcoin treasury programs in the last week, contributing an initial total of 817 BTC.

In the past week, American Bitcoin Corp debuted with 215 BTC, preparing for a public listing via a reverse merger. Meanwhile, just a few days ago the Blockchain Group allocated funds to purchase approximately 22 BTC.

Most recently, the Refine Group raised an additional 5 million SEK or $520,000 for the purpose of buying more BTC for the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+3.31%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021725-12.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05846+1.33%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2101+26.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million