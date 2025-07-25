EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin
BTC$118,422.57+0.45%

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in.

Summary
  • Refine Group has raised fresh capital to expand its Bitcoin treasury.
  • The growing trend of corporate adoption raises questions around market timing, regulatory hurdles, and execution risks.

Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000, through a directed share issue to support its ongoing Bitcoin (BTC) acquisition strategy, continuing its push as one of Europe’s public adopters of the asset.

The funds will contribute to the firm’s building of a long-term Bitcoin reserve under its Digital Assets division, launched earlier this year in efforts to expand beyond its core business lines.

Refine said it sees Bitcoin as a long-term store of value and expects the move to boost shareholder value, while supporting broader growth. CEO David Wallinder called the raise a key milestone, saying BTC will help strengthen the company’s financial base.

Refine Group added that it went for a fast, targeted raise to speed up its Bitcoin strategy, citing rising competition among public firms.

Bitcoin on balance sheets

From Europe to North America and Asia, the list of firms adding Bitcoin to their treasuries has significantly grown over the past months. 

In the EU alone, more than five firms, including France-based The Blockchain Group, the UK’s Smarter Web Company, Sweden’s Fragbite Group, and Germany’s Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG, have recently unveiled BTC-focused treasury strategies.

Globally, 35 public companies now hold over 1,000 BTC as of Q3 2025, according to Fidelity Digital Assets.

This class of investors collectively hold over 900,000 BTC, and have become one of the major forces in the asset’s latest rally. But as the appeal grows, so does the list of risks.

What could go wrong?

Tying company funds to Bitcoin is innovative, especially as years of strong price performance have made the asset’s treasury potential clear. But this move also opens the door to serious volatility and operational risks.

The crypto market is highly volatile, and even with BTC now sitting in the $110,000-$120,000 range, price swings remain a risk. A 10–20% drawdown could wipe millions off corporate balance sheets overnight, instantly devaluing their treasuries and affecting earnings. 

Regulatory uncertainty is another challenge. While the US is seeing more clarity, Europe isn’t quite there yet. MiCA rules are in effect, but how they’re enforced still varies across countries, and that could create additional hurdles for firms managing a digital asset-focused treasury.

FOMO-driven accumulation could backfire if firms rush in without a clear strategy. For companies with limited experience in digital assets, poor timing or execution could result in major losses, highlighting the need for a deliberate and well-informed approach.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+3.31%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021725-12.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05846+1.33%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2101+26.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million