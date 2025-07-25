Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access

Crypto.news
2025/07/25 20:50

Franklin Templeton is in the process of integrating its BENJI platform with VeChain, enabling users to access tokenized U.S. Treasury bills through its blockchain.

Summary
  • Franklin Templeton is integrating its BENJI platform with VeChain.
  • The integration allows users to buy and hold tokenized U.S. Treasury bills on VeChain.
  • BENJI provides access to the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), a regulated fund backed by U.S. government securities, cash, and repurchase agreements.
  • BitGo and Keyrock will support the integration by providing regulated custody and liquidity services.
  • The FOBXX fund holds $780 million in assets and is already available on 8 other chains.
  • The fund competes with other tokenized money market products like BlackRock’s BUIDL and Ondo’s OUSG.

Franklin Templeton is expanding its footprint in the tokenized finance sector by integrating its BENJI platform with VeChain, a layer-1 blockchain, known for its dual-tokenomics model. The VeChain integration will enable users worldwide to purchase and hold tokenized US Treasury bills on the blockchain, while providing regulated custody and liquidity support through BitGo and Keyrock.

For context, the BENJI platform provides tokenized access to the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX), a regulated U.S. money market fund backed primarily by government securities, cash, and repurchase agreements, fully recorded and transferrable on-chain. Each BENJI token represents a share in the fund, which aims to maintain a stable $1 value.

FOBXX fund’s current blockchain presence

The FOBXX fund, which currently holds $780 million, is already available across several other blockchain networks, including Stellar, Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Base, and Aptos. Among these, Stellar currently holds the largest portion of BENJI’s market cap at over $430 million.

Franklin Templeton brings BENJI platform to VeChain for tokenized treasury access - 1

The FOBXX fund directly competes with other tokenized money market products, most notably the BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and Ondo Short-Term U.S. Government Treasuries Fund (OUSG), which recently expanded to XRP Ledger.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+3.31%
Startup
STARTUP$0.021725-12.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05846+1.33%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2101+26.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.85%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01677+3.64%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million