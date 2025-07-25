Data Guardians Network Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Funding

PANews reported on July 25 that according to FinSMEs, the decentralized dataset platform Data Guardians Network (D-GN) recently completed a $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing. This round of financing was led by droppGroup, Saudi businessman Hamoud Al-Rumayyan and Hub Culture. The company plans to use the funds to expand contributor operations in the Middle East, North Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia, expand multimodal cutting-edge datasets (including speech, lip synchronization and human emotion mapping), and deepen integration with open source and enterprise-level AI frameworks. D-GN provides compliant, traceable and human-centric AI training data to enterprises and model developers through stablecoin rewards, blockchain transparency and decentralized governance.