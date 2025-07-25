Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm case prosecution adjourns, defense begins witness testimony

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Crypto In America, the criminal trial of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm was adjourned on Thursday after eight days of witness testimony. The defense immediately began to present evidence, and the first witness was Ethereum developer Preston Van Loon. Van Loon said that Tornado Cash is a tool built to meet privacy needs, designed to protect user identity and transaction security, although some users use it for illegal purposes. In the next three days, the defense will continue to call multiple witnesses to refute the prosecution's allegations that Storm assisted and promoted money laundering. It is reported that if convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in prison.

