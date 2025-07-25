BNB Chain announces the shortlist for the 10th season of MVB, including 15 early Web3 projects

PANews
2025/07/25 22:00
PANews reported on July 25 that BNB Chain announced that the 10th season of the Most Valuable Builder (MVB) accelerator program has officially started, with a total of 15 early Web3 projects successfully selected. This season of MVB is jointly hosted by BNB Chain, YZi Labs and CMC Labs, aiming to provide all-round support for start-up projects from financing strategies, token economic design to team building, and promote BNB Chain's vision of "popularizing one billion Web3 users".

The 10th season of MVB will be launched online, and a two-day offline closing event will be held in New York. The outstanding projects finally selected will have the opportunity to receive investment support from YZi Labs. Demo Day will be held on August 15, and global audiences can watch online. Since its launch in 2021, the MVB program has incubated more than 200 projects, and 16 projects have been selected in the ninth season. Meet48 and Avalon Labs, which were recently invested by YZi Labs, are also from the MVB selected teams.

The 15 selected Web3 projects cover tracks such as AI (RICE AI, Whitebridge Network), DeFi (AGNT.Hub, FlashX.ai, Opsin, Sigma Money), DePin (Bitring, ShareX), payment (AEON, Pepay), RWA (Asseto, AXC, DMZ Finance, R2) and decentralized social (dLife). The selected projects will participate in online incubation and offline closing, and the winners are expected to receive investment from YZi Labs.

