The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of an open source system

PANews July 25 news, Xinhua News Agency reported that Xiong Jijun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said at the 2025 Open Atom Open Source Ecosystem Conference held recently that open source has effectively promoted technological breakthroughs and applications, and has become an important force in cultivating new quality productivity and driving high-quality development. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will accelerate the construction of the open source system and release the development potential of open source.

