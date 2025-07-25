Strategy to Raise $2.47B Through Sale of 28M Preferred Shares Priced at $90 Each

CryptoNews
2025/07/25 21:41
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02114-6.29%
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00126-11.88%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0189-4.06%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006858+0.02%

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) announced Friday that it will sell 28 million shares of its Series A Stretch Preferred Stock at $90 each in its initial public offering.

The transaction is expected to close on July 29. Strategy said it estimates net proceeds of approximately $2.474 billion after underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses.

Proceeds Will Fund Bitcoin Purchases and Operations

The funds raised will go toward general business needs, including buying bitcoin and covering operating costs. The STRC Stock will pay monthly dividends at a starting rate of 9% per year on a $100 base value, beginning August 31—if approved by the board.

Strategy can adjust the dividend rate based on market conditions, but within set limits. If dividends aren’t paid on time, interest will build on the unpaid amount each month.

Strategy can buy back all or some of the STRC Stock at $101 per share plus any unpaid dividends once the shares are listed on a U.S. stock exchange. For partial buybacks, at least $250 million worth of shares must still be in circulation.

Strategy Acquires 4,225 BTC for $472.5M,

Last week, Strategy added 4,225 BTC to its treasury in a single week, spending $472.5 million at an average price of $111,827 per bitcoin.

This latest acquisition, announced on July 14, brings Strategy’s total BTC holdings to 601,550, purchased at an average price of $71,268 per coin, amounting to a total investment of $42.87 billion.

Strategy is led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, the outspoken Bitcoin advocate and co-founder of MicroStrategy. Saylor’s strategy is bold, high-conviction, and designed to hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and systemic financial risk.

He frequently describes Bitcoin as “digital energy” and “economic immortality,” framing his acquisitions as part of a long-term mission to preserve shareholder value in an increasingly unstable monetary environment.

This aggressive stance has not only reshaped MicroStrategy but has influenced a wave of corporate interest in digital assets, with Saylor becoming a prominent figurehead in the global Bitcoin movement.

MSTR Price Action

As of the latest close on July 25, MicroStrategy Inc. Class A (Nasdaq: MSTR) held steady at $414.92, showing no change during regular trading hours. However, pre-market data suggests a 2.30% drop, with the stock trading at $405.37, indicating potential pressure ahead of market open.

So far, the stock has been volatile, with a 52-week high of $543.00 and a low of $102.40, reflecting investor sensitivity to Bitcoin price movements and MicroStrategy’s aggressive BTC accumulation strategy. With a market cap of $116.58 billion, the company remains one of the most closely watched Bitcoin proxy plays in the public markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1341+2.28%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022125-10.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05849+1.10%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2148+21.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million