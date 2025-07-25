Duodian Digital Intelligence completes allotment and subscription of new shares, actively deploys stablecoin and blockchain business

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the announcement of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Duodian Digital Intelligence Co., Ltd. has completed the placement on July 21, 2025, and successfully placed 35,400,000 shares at HK$11.1 per share to no less than six independent third-party subscribers. At the same time, the subscription of new shares was completed on July 25, 2025, and the net proceeds were approximately HK$388 million. The company plans to use 50% of the funds for stablecoin and blockchain research and development and technological advancement, and the remaining 50% for loan repayment, business expansion and general corporate purposes. Duodian Digital Intelligence said that it will actively promote Web3 and digital asset innovation, and has cooperated with HashKey Group and others to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin license. In the future, it will strengthen technology research and development and internal control, and strive to become an important participant in the field of digital assets and Web3 infrastructure.