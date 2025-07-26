The largest PUMP institution private placement address completed PUMP liquidation, with a profit of approximately US$8.2 million

PANews
2025/07/26 08:22
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003174+19.77%

PANews reported on July 26 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the largest $PUMP institutional private placement address transferred the last 8 billion $PUMP (US$20.11 million) to FalconX 8 hours ago, completing the sale of all his private placement $PUMP and making a profit of US$8.2 million.

This address used 100 million USDC to participate in the institutional round of pump. fun private placement and obtained 25 billion PUMP (the price is the same as the public offering for retail investors, and it is also not locked), making it the largest institutional private placement address. Starting from the 16th, it gradually transferred PUMP to FalconX and cleared it in the early hours of this morning. The average transfer price was about US$0.0043. A profit of US$8.2 million was achieved.

