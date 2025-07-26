Dragonfly responds to the U.S. Department of Justice's allegations of investing in Tornado Cash and will defend its rights if sued

PANews
2025/07/26 08:41

PANews reported on July 26 that the U.S. Department of Justice is considering filing a lawsuit against Dragonfly for its investment in the Tornado Cash team in 2020. Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly Capital, tweeted that Dragonfly invested in PepperSec, Inc., the developer of Tornado Cash, in August 2020. It made this investment because it firmly believed in the importance of open source privacy protection technology. Before the investment, an external legal opinion was obtained to confirm that Tornado Cash was built in compliance with legal regulations and in accordance with the guidelines issued by FinCEN in 2019. Dragonfly does not operate or control Tornado Cash, nor has it contacted any malicious users. It always encourages portfolio companies to comply with the law and insists that Tornado Cash itself has a legal right to survive. It would be unprecedented to accuse a venture capital firm of alleged misconduct by a portfolio company, especially in the current situation.

In 2023, Dragonfly received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice and fully cooperated with the government's investigation into Tornado Cash. The Department of Justice has made it clear that Dragonfly itself is not the subject of its investigation. As with all investments, Dragonfly provides the same advice and support to PepperSec as it does to all portfolio companies. Dragonfly believes that the government's statements in court are mainly intended to undermine Tornado Cash's defense-making it more difficult for the defense to subpoena Tom to testify in court. Dragonfly does not believe that the Department of Justice will really make such a ridiculous and unfounded accusation. But if they do, Dragonfly intends to defend itself with all its strength.

Previous news, the U.S. Department of Justice may bring Tornado Cash-related charges against Dragonfly employees.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1341+2.28%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022125-10.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05849+1.10%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2148+21.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million