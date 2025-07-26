UniSat Wallet updates BRC-20 upgrade progress

PANews July 26 news, UniSat Wallet tweeted an update on the progress of the BRC-20 upgrade. The BRC-20 single-step transfer function will be officially enabled on Fractal Bitcoin at block height 930930 (approximately 2 am on July 29, UTC time). This important new feature allows users to create TRANSFER inscriptions directly to the target address, simplifying the BRC-20 asset transfer to a single operation, eliminating the previous two-step process of creating transfer inscriptions. In addition, the BRC-20 Swap module cancels the deposit/withdrawal requirements, and users can directly exchange assets without deposit and withdrawal steps. UniSat infrastructure will support BRC-20, and plans to expand support for programmable modules in UniSat Wallet, UniScan Browser, and UniSat API Platform. UniHexa, USDT/USDC integration, and Bitcoin Asia new features will be launched in the future.

