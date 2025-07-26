Analyst: Selling pressure this week is at an extreme level within the cycle, but the rebound in BTC prices can be seen as a positive sign

PANews reported on July 26 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel tweeted that in this bull cycle, only 12 weeks have seen the same or greater selling pressure as in the bull cycle, accounting for about 7.3% of the entire cycle. Therefore, in terms of selling volume, this week is one of the most extreme weeks in the 7% cycle, but the price has rebounded to $117,000, which in itself can be seen as a positive sign.

