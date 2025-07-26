Huddle01 — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Huddle01 is a decentralized real-time communication network (dRTC) built on Arbitrum.

The project has raised $4.4 million in funding from Balaji Srinivasan, Stani Kulechov, Hivemind, and others.

Recently, the team launched a new phase of the testnet — HUDL Testnet Act II: The Nexus Chapter 2, where users can already start engaging in activities.

In this guide, we’ll go over the actions worth taking in the testnet with a focus on a potential airdrop.

  1. Go to the website and connect your wallet, X (Twitter), and Discord:
Homepage. Data: Huddle01
  1. Request test tokens by clicking Claim Faucet ETH (bottom right), then mint the Huddle Badge by clicking on Quests Arena:
Homepage. Data: Huddle01
  1. In the Quests Arena section, complete the available quests:
Quests Arena section. Data: Huddle01
  1. After completing the quests, go to your profile and mint the badges. Also, explore the apps in the Apps Arena and track your position on the Leaderboard.

The activities are simple and don’t take much time. By completing quests and accumulating points, users may become eligible for rewards in the form of tokens from the project.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important announcements.

Highlights:

  • collect points;
  • complete quests.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

