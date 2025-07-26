Minsheng Securities: Building a stablecoin-RWA ecological closed loop, and the listing of related assets on the chain is expected to open the curtain of the Web3.0 era

PANews reported on July 26 that according to Jinshi, Minsheng Securities released a research report saying that the strong combination of government and enterprises has built an ecological closed loop of RWA, a stable currency anchored by China's high-quality assets. The relevant assets on the chain are expected to become the curtain of the era of Web3.0. Starting from the new energy RWA assets of Ant Digital, Longxin Group (300682.SZ) and GCL Energy (002015.SZ), and then to potential computing power leasing and other directions, it will help China's high-quality assets become the core cornerstone of diversified assets on the chain. At the same time, referring to the development history of overseas stock token issuers such as Robinhood, domestic Internet brokerages, financial technology companies, stock or digital currency exchanges are expected to achieve value revaluation under this wave, and the "license effect" may be the core competitiveness of related domestic manufacturers.