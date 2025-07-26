Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

Incrypted
2025/07/26 23:32
LightLink
LL$0.01406-0.28%
Echo
ECHO$0.02121+0.90%
SolanaVM
SVM$0.00967+4.09%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6495+0.13%
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client.

The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo.

The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging.

In this guide, we’ll explore which activities are worth doing in the testnet with a potential airdrop in mind.

  1. Go to the website and connect your Solana wallet (Backpack), then request test tokens from the faucet on the page:
Main page. Details: Fogo.
  1. Perform swaps and add liquidity on the Valiant website:
Trade section. Data: Valiant.
  1. Perform swaps and test other features on the FluxBeam platform:
Trade section. Data: FluxBeam.
  1. Test the RugCheck scanner and leave feedback through the form.
  1. Keep an eye on new projects being added to the page. Also, stay active in Discord and farm roles.

The project is at an early stage, so now is a good time to get involved and become an early community member. Testnet activities are free and don’t take much time. PyronFi and Ambient Finance are also expected to be added soon.

Follow the project’s social media channels to stay updated on important announcements.

Highlights:

  • make transactions on the testnet;
  • stay active in Discord.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1341+2.28%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022125-10.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05849+1.10%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2148+21.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.99+0.29%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+2.57%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million