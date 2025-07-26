Fogo — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

1. Guide to completing the activities 2. Conclusion In this article:

Fogo is a Layer 1 blockchain built on the SVM and powered by the Firedancer client.

The project has raised $13.5 million in funding from CMS Holdings, Distributed Global, and through an ICO on Echo.

The team recently launched its public testnet, where users can already start engaging.

In this guide, we’ll explore which activities are worth doing in the testnet with a potential airdrop in mind.

Go to the website and connect your Solana wallet (Backpack), then request test tokens from the faucet on the page: Main page. Details: Fogo. Perform swaps and add liquidity on the Valiant website: Trade section. Data: Valiant. Perform swaps and test other features on the FluxBeam platform: Trade section. Data: FluxBeam. Test the RugCheck scanner and leave feedback through the form. Keep an eye on new projects being added to the page. Also, stay active in Discord and farm roles.