TRM Labs Report: Some Russian Entities Are Using Kyrgyzstan’s Cryptocurrency Industry to Evade Sanctions

PANews
2025/07/27 09:11

PANews July 27 news, according to Decrypt, a new report from British blockchain intelligence company TRM Labs pointed out that some Russian individuals and groups are using Kyrgyzstan's cryptocurrency ecosystem to evade international sanctions. Many platforms registered in Kyrgyzstan, including Grinex and Meer, have obvious links with Russian exchanges such as Garantex, and use Russian-backed stablecoins such as A7A5 to facilitate large-scale ruble-to-cryptocurrency transactions.

The report pointed out that many Kyrgyz platforms have the same registered addresses, contact information and founders, which is a typical behavior of shell companies. Russian-related activities occupy almost the entire Kyrgyzstan crypto industry, which was "almost non-existent" a month before the Russian-Ukrainian war.

In addition, the Kyrgyz government passed a law in January 2022 to support cryptocurrencies, effectively treating cryptocurrencies as property, while also establishing a registration system for virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Combined with growing demand from Russia, the passage of this law has enabled Kyrgyzstan’s crypto industry to develop rapidly, with VASPs reaching $59 million in transactions by the end of 2022 and $4.2 billion in the first seven months of 2024 alone.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

