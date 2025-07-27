Ethereum’s 10th anniversary live broadcast will be held at 22:30 on July 30, and a limited-time free NFT will be launched

PANews reported on July 27 that the Ethereum Foundation tweeted that the Ethereum 10th Anniversary Celebration Live Broadcast will be held at 22:30 (UTC+8) on July 30. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and core contributors such as Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation Executive Director Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang will give speeches. In addition, to commemorate this moment, the ecosystem will launch a free minting commemorative version of the Ethereum Torch NFT event within 24 hours after the event, which will be limited to 24 hours.

