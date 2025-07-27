He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse

Crypto.news
2025/07/27 18:00
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000688-4.31%
SphereX
HERE$0.000353-1.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00777+18.26%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001308+0.22%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+0.38%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

The investor who made $4.5m from Shiba Inu is now going all in on XYZVerse — here’s why.

Summary
  • SHIB investor bets big on XYZVerse as presale nears $20m.
  • XYZVerse presale heats up with 12 of 15 rounds complete.
  • YZVerse fuses sports, gamified rewards, and deflationary tokenomics.

An investor transformed $1,000 into $4.5 million by backing Shiba Inu early on. Now, this individual is putting everything into XYZVerse, a new player in the crypto arena. 

What makes XYZVerse compelling enough to warrant such a bold move? Dive into the story behind this significant shift in investment strategy.

XYZVerse presale accelerates as 12 of 15 stages sell out ahead of token launch

XYZVerse, a memecoin project fusing sports fandom with crypto speculation, is gaining traction as its presale moves into its final stages. With 12 of 15 rounds already completed, the offering has drawn heightened investor interest ahead of the project’s upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE).

Launched at $0.0001 in Stage 1, the XYZ token now trades at $0.005 in Stage 13. The current phase will close once total fundraising crosses the $20 million threshold. According to the project’s team, this structured price ladder rewards early participants with steeper entry discounts.

He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse - 1

A Sports-themed play in the memecoin arena

Targeting a niche intersection of football, basketball, MMA, and esports fans, XYZVerse is building what it describes as a community of “crypto warriors” — users united by their passion for competition and high-risk upside.

Unlike many memecoins that rely on momentum alone, XYZVerse has mapped out a multi-pronged growth strategy:

  • Token Generation Event (TGE): Set to follow presale completion, supported by a large-scale marketing rollout.
  • Exchange Listings: Planned on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) platforms to expand liquidity and retail accessibility.
  • Community Rewards: The project promises gamified engagement, including fan contests and token incentives.
  • Deflationary Model: 17.13% of total supply earmarked for token burns, designed to reduce circulating supply over time.
  • Brand Expansion: Active efforts to partner with athletes and sports entities aim to bring mainstream visibility.

Investor interest builds on execution, not just hype

With over 80% of the presale already complete and more than $19 million raised, XYZVerse has positioned itself as one of the more structured campaigns in the current memecoin cycle. Investors are responding not just to presale pricing dynamics, but to a roadmap that combines token utility, sports culture branding, and community-first engagement.

Three stages remain before the presale concludes, offering latecomers a limited window to acquire XYZ prior to its public listing. Whether XYZVerse can sustain momentum post-launch will depend on the execution of its roadmap and the market’s appetite for memecoins with broader thematic ambition.

Still time to get in before the presale ends.

Shiba Inu

He turned $1k into $4.5m with SHIB, now he’s all in on XYZVerse - 2

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen notable price movements recently. Over the past week, its price has fallen by 7.05%, but it has gained 14.86% in the last month. However, looking at the six-month period, SHIB has decreased by 32.51%.

Currently, SHIB is trading between $0.00001356 and $0.00001666. The nearest resistance level is at $0.00001780, and the nearest support is at $0.00001160. If the price breaks above the resistance, it could move toward the second resistance level at $0.00002090, potentially increasing by a significant percentage. On the downside, falling below the support level might lead to a test of the second support at $0.000008506.

Technical indicators show mixed signals. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.56, suggesting that SHIB is neither overbought nor oversold. The Stochastic value is 30.27, approaching the oversold territory. The 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is $0.00001340, slightly below the current price, while the 100-day SMA is $0.00001458. The MACD level is negative at -0.0000001489, indicating bearish momentum. Based on this data, SHIB’s price may consolidate or experience further fluctuations in the near future.

Conclusion

SHIB’s success is notable, but XYZVerse aims to surpass it by uniting sports fans and meme culture in a community-driven token targeting 20,000% growth.

To learn more about XYZ, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1338+2.13%
Startup
STARTUP$0.02216-12.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05858+1.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136+10.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.91+0.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01671+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million