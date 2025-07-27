South Korea's central bank and legislature disagree on regulating the crypto market, fearing that the stablecoin craze will exacerbate capital outflows

PANews
2025/07/27 20:02
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0586+1.22%

PANews reported on July 27 that according to FT Chinese, the stablecoin craze has put the Bank of Korea at odds with lawmakers. It is reported that the ruling party has proposed legislation to allow companies with a share capital of only 500 million won to issue stablecoins denominated in won, a cryptocurrency backed by fiat currency reserves. However, the Bank of Korea is at odds with lawmakers on how to regulate one of the world's largest cryptocurrency financial markets, because this move may trigger a frenzy of demand for stablecoins and exacerbate capital outflows. Earlier news, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) of South Korea has recently instructed local asset management companies to adjust their exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to limit exposure to crypto-related companies such as Coinbase and Strategy.  

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to The Information , artificial intelligence startup Cohere expects revenue to reach $200 million this year. The company is currently nearing the completion
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1338+2.13%
Startup
STARTUP$0.02216-12.40%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:53
PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, e-commerce company PublicSquare (PSQ Holdings) announced the appointment of Caitlin Long, founder and CEO of Custodia crypto bank, to its
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05858+1.13%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2136+10.33%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 11:27
DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

PANews reported on July 31 that fiber optic network provider DoubleZero announced the establishment of a 3 million SOL staking pool to accelerate the growth and performance improvement of validators
Solana
SOL$180.91+0.16%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01671+2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:30

Trending News

More

AI startup Cohere projects $200 million in annual revenue, with a new funding round imminent.

PublicSquare appoints Cutodia founder Caitlin Long to board of directors to support crypto asset strategy

DoubleZero launches 3 million SOL staking pool and launches staking token dzSOL

OpenSea Releases Creator Studio 2.0, Supporting 20 Chain Creator Functionality Upgrades

Web3 role-playing game Aria raises $5 million